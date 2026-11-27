Matthew Tkachuk Picks Up 2 More Assists As Panthers Pull Off Late Comeback In DC
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 11:11 PM
Florida surged into second place in the Atlantic Division after Sam Bennett’s last-minute deflection capped a thrilling rally fueled by Matthew Tkachuk's playmaking brilliance against the Capitals.
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