Florida Panthers announce pair of open practices in Fort Lauderdale during holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, and the Florida Panthers are playing some solid hockey once again.

Fresh off a successful road trip, the Cats are ready for some extended time in South Florida, with only one road game coming up over the next few weeks.

That means the Panthers will be able to schedule some practice sessions at their beautiful facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Not only that, but the team is taking advantage of the opportunity and opening their doors for fans to attend to a couple of those training sessions.

Open practices will be held at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m.

Seating is available at a first come, first served basis, and fans will have the opportunity to visit Pantherland to pick up the latest Winter Classic swag.

For more information on the open practices, click here.

