Panthers Open Quick Weekend Back-To-Back Set With Matchup Against Islanders

The Florida Panthers are in New York for a quick weekend back-to-back set\nagainst the two teams that play on the east side of the Hudson River.\n\nAll the fun will begin Saturday when Florida lines up against the New York\nIslanders at UBS Arena in Elmont.\n\nFlorida arrives on Long Island with an injury-riddled roster, most recently\nlosing forward Evan Rodrigues to a broken finger.\n\nHe joins the Panthers’ CVS receipt of an injured list, which features Sasha\nBarkov, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Niko Mikkola, Uvis\nBalinskis, Jonah Gadjovich, and Cole Schwindt.\n\nYoungster Mackie Samoskevich, who has missed each of the past three games after\nsuffering a laceration on his neck, could be back in the lineup on Saturday.\n\nAs for the Islanders, they are pushing hard for a spot in the Stanley Cup\nPlayoffs.\n\nEntering play Saturday, New York holds the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern\nConference with 87 points, one point ahead of both the Ottawa Senators and\nDetroit Red Wings.\n\nThey are also tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are third in\nthe Metropolitan Division, and one point behind Pittsburgh for second place.\n\nThe Panthers, meanwhile, remain in a fight to retain their top-10 protected\nfirst-round pick.\n\nCurrently the Cats hold the eighth-worst record, one point behind the Seattle\nKraken and two back of the Toronto Maple Leafs.\n\nHere are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Saturday’s showdown on\nLong Island:\n\nCarter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk\n\nMackie Samoskevich – Eetu Luostarinen – Jesper Boqvist\n\nCole Reinhardt – Tomas Nosek – Vinnie Hinostroza\n\nNolan Foote – Luke Kunin – Noah Gregor\n\nGus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad\n\nDmitry Kulikov – Seth Jones\n\nDonovan Sebrango – Mike Benning\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA\n\nThe Hockey Show: Playoff Picture Coming Into Focus, Panthers Injured List Keeps\nGetting Longer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/the-hockey-show-playoff-picture-coming-into-focus-panthers-injured-list-keeps-getting-longer]\n\nFlorida Panthers At Center Of NHL's Hockey Day In Finland Celebrations\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/florida-panthers-at-center-of-nhl-s-hockey-day-in-finland-celebrations]\n\nPanthers' Forward Evan Rodrigues Suffers Broken Finger During Loss To Minnesota\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-forward-evan-rodrigues-suffers-broken-finger-during-loss-to-minnesota]\n\nTarasov Stands Tall, Panthers Fall 3-2 To Minnesota On Last-Second Goal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/tarasov-stands-tall-panthers-fall-3-2-to-minnesota-on-last-second-goal]\n\nCole Schwindt Resumes Skating; Mackie Samoskevich Out Of Panthers Lineup Against\nWild\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/cole-schwindt-resumes-skating-mackie-samoskevich-out-of-panthers-lineup-against-wild]\n\nPhoto caption: Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam\nBennett (9) skates with the puck defended by New York Islanders defenseman Tony\nDeAngelo (77) during the third period at UBS Arena. (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn\nImages)