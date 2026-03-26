Cole Schwindt Resumes Skating; Mackie Samoskevich Out Of Panthers Lineup Against Wild

Following the skate, coach Paul Maurice told the media that Schwindt is skating again and could join the Panthers’ lineup after their back-to-back in New York. The Panthers take on the New York Islanders and New York Rangers on the road this weekend, before returning home on Tuesday to take on the Ottawa Senators.
If all goes to plan, Schwindt would be back in the lineup against the Sens.
As for Mackie Samoskevich, the 23-year-old skated today, but he isn’t ready to play tonight, according to coach Paul Maurice. Maurice mentioned that he is close and could be available against either New York team.
The final updates Maurice was able to provide, or in this case, not provide, were that the results on tests run on Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart are not available yet. They both remain out for the foreseeable future.
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