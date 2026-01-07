    • Powered by Roundtable

    Panthers open road trip with 4-1 loss to Toronto

    Jan 7, 2026, 03:17
    Panthers stumble out of the gate on their road trip after a late first-period goal ignited Toronto's offense, leading to a decisive Leafs victory.

    The Florida Panthers began a season-long six-game road trip on Tuesday night in Toronto.

    Florida fell behind and never recovered, losing to the Leafs 3-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

    A tightly contested first period nearly ended without a goal, until a broken Panthers stick was the catalyst on a play that led to Toronto opening the scoring.

    After A.J. Greer’s stick busted on a one-time attempt, the puck found its way down the ice and into Florida’s zone, where a pretty passing play was punctuated by Easton Cowan’s fifth goal of the season that came with just 24 seconds left in the opening period.

    Toronto quickly made it 2-0 during the first minute of period two thanks to a nice deflection by Matthew Knies at the 42-second mark.

    Just over four minutes later, Knies made a great play again, this time driving to Florida’s net with the puck before spinning around and firing a blind pass to the slot.

    That’s where Auston Matthews was waiting, and his quick one-timer past an out of position Sergei Bobrovsky made it 3-0 Leafs early in the middle frame.

    When Florida took the ice for the third period, they were without Brad Marchand, who did not finish the game.

    With 8:22 to go, Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal from below the goal line to get the Cats on the board.

    It was his 150th goal as a member of the Panthers in his 400th game with the team.

    That would be as close as Florida would get, and a Bobby McMann empty-net goal in the final seconds made it that much more fun of a night for the home fans in Toronto.

    On to Montreal.

