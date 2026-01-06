Panthers' Sam Bennett Reveals That He Is A Potential Injury Replacement For Canada's Olympic Roster

As the Florida Panthers prepare to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, center Sam Bennett revealed he received a text saying he remains on Canada's radar.

While Bennett wasn't named to the initial roster, he's been told that he is a potential injury replacement. The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals and 31 points in 41 games this season, coming off a Conn Smythe Trophy win as the Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season.

Last season, Bennett featured on Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, scoring one goal in three games, en route to a gold medal. His lone goal came in the finals against Team USA.

Since the roster announcement, Canada has had a pair of injury scares up front, but so far, no one is expected to miss any games. Bo Horvat appeared to suffer a gruesome-looking leg injury, but it was quickly revealed that he avoided the worst-case scenario and would likely be out for just a week.

Tom Wilson also appeared to suffer a significant lower-body injury, but he has avoided the worst-case scenario as well. He skated today during a Washington Capitals off day and will almost certainly return before the Olympic break.

There is still a month until the Olympic break, and while no one is hoping for any player to get injured, there's still plenty of time for one to occur. If that were to happen, Bennett would be high on Canada's list of replacements, if not the top player on it.

