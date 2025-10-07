Panthers to raise second Stanley Cup banner as Opening Night against Chicago has arrived

It’s finally here.

Opening Night for the Florida Panthers has arrived, and fans will get to see a Stanley Cup banner raised to the rafters of Amerant Bank Arena for the second straight season.

Sure, Florida’s offseason was technically a short one, but that doesn’t make the gap between the end of the Stanley Cup Final and Opening Night feel any shorter.

But for the first time in several years, the Panthers will open the season already feeling like they’re fighting an uphill battle.

Injuries to Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek will keep all three out of Florida’s lineup for the foreseeable future, giving opportunities for some of the Panthers’ heralded depth forwards to step up.

A line to keep an eye on, based on Monday’s practice rushes, would be Evan Rodrigues centering Mackie Samoskevich and Jesper Boqvist.

Even without Barkov and Tkachuk, Florida can still throw a pretty formidable top six as their opponents.

If the Panthers can find a way to get consistent production out of their third line, it will go a long way toward easing the pain of losing two of their top forwards.

As for Florida’s Opening Night opponent, the player to watch on the Blackhawks’ roster isn’t difficult to figure out.

Connor Bedard is entering his third season in the NHL, and one could argue the only thing holding him back from a breakout campaign could be the lack of support around him.

Not to say he won’t find a way to produce – it would be difficult not to with a shot like his – as he’s already racked up 45 goals and 128 points in 150 games, all during his final two teenage years.

He turned 20 in July.

In goal, it should be a fun battle of former teammates as Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are expected to square off between the popes for their respective clubs.

Here are the Panthers’ projected forward lines and defensive pairings for Opening Night:

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Luke Kunin – Jonah Gadjovich

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Oct 8, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers players watch from the ice as the team lifts the championship banner before the game against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)