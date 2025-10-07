Florida Panthers receive 2025 Stanley Cup Championship rings during private event in Fort Lauderdale

On the eve of Opening Night, the Florida Panthers came together for special celebration of their most recent Stanley Cup victory.

Monday night inside the War Memorial Auditorium, the Panthers held a private party for players, coaches and hockey ops in which each person was gifted their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship ring.

According to the team, the rings were hand-crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with over 450 diamonds and genuine rubies.

As was the case last season, the rings were created in collaboration with The Champions Collective.

“After crafting their 2024 Stanley Cup ring, we were thrilled to work with the Florida Panthers again to celebrate their second consecutive championship,” Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of The Champions Collective, said in a statement released by the team. “The 2025 ring features details that bring the back-to-back champions’ story to life and we are honored to present it to the Panthers organization.”

Here are all the juicy details, per the Panthers:

The ring top prominently displays ‘PANTHERS’ in 14-karat yellow gold. Behind the tab are two Stanley Cups representing the 2024 and 2025 championship seasons with 81 brilliant diamonds, sitting atop 20 genuine rubies which are encircled by 40 round genuine rubies. On the left and right sides of the ring top, the Panthers ‘STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS’ title is set in 14-karat yellow gold adorned with 145 diamonds. Additionally, 122 additional diamonds flood the remaining sides of the ring top and 18 princess-cut genuine rubies, set in 14-karat yellow gold, surround the ring’s edge.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name in 14-karat yellow gold with the side panel in the shape of the Panthers primary shield logo with a tab featuring either the recipient’s title within the organization or ‘PANTHERS.’ Within the distinct shield and atop a 14-karat yellow gold sun is the recipient’s jersey number in diamonds or the Panthers alternate mark.

On the right side of the ring, ‘FLORIDA’ is displayed in 14-karat yellow gold, honoring the state of Florida. Inside the side panel is the year ‘2025’ studded with 29 diamonds, along with the Panthers modernized ‘Leaping Cat’ logo and a banner memorializing the back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. Completing the right side of the ring, two palm trees surround the Panthers logo, representing the palms that line Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

There are white gold palm trees that wrap around the finger hole on each side of the ring and a sleek, prowling panther that completes the exterior on the outer palm side.

The interior of the ring features a collection of unique items including:

• ‘WE APOLOGIZE TO NO ONE,’ is boldly engraved above the result of each series from the team’s Stanley Cup Playoff run.

• The date the Florida Panthers won the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship: June 17, 2025.

• A representation of a black rat to pay homage to one of the longest fan-led Panthers traditions celebrating each Panthers win by throwing plastic rats onto the ice.

