Power play comes up short for Panthers in 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay

The Florida Panthers came out of the holiday break looking to pick up where they left off when the league hit the pause button earlier this week.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, their cross-state rivals from the north had other plans for Friday’s matchup.

For the second time in three meetings this season, Florida was defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning, this time being dropped by a final score of 4-2.

The Panthers actually got off on the right foot, cashing in on the game’s opening game thanks to a flurry of offense by Florida’s middle six.

After the puck was sent toward Tampa’s net by Aaron Ekblad from the blue line, Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich tried jamming the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy on both sides of the net.

After a couple of attempts, the puck tricked back toward the slot where Eetu Luostarinen sent a backhand toward the net that fluttered past Vasilevskiy 5:37 into the game.

A pair of goals by the Lightning, including a shorthanded tally off the stick of Jake Guentzel, sent Tampa into the first intermission holding a 2-1 lead.

Nikita Kucherov gave the visitors a two-goal advantage at the 2:31 mark of the middle frame, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Braydin Point.

Florida began fighting back later in the period, with Brad Marchand picking up a power play goal off a gorgeous passing play at the 7:05 mark.

After that, there was no shortage of opportunities for the Panthers to tie the score, but they couldn’t find a way to convert on the plethora of power plays bestowed upon them.

When all was said and done, the Panthers finished just 1-for-10 while on the man advantage in a game where Tampa was called for 87 penalty minutes.

Florida did hold the Lightning to 0-for-6 on the power play, but the three goals picked up by the Bolts would prove to be all they needed.

Kucherov added an empty-net tally during the final minute to cement the victory for Tampa.

On to the Capitals.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers set to host rival Lightning looking to continue strong month of December

Panthers aim to continue strong December after holiday break

Three Things The Florida Panthers Want For Christmas

Season's Greetings from THN Florida!

The Season Of Anton Lundell Continues

Photo caption: Dec 27, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) shoots the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jeff Romance-Imagn Images)