Season's Greetings from THN Florida!

Happy holidays from THN Florida!

This year, the holiday season has been extra kind to the Florida Panthers, coming at a time where the team badly needed some positive vibes.

December has been the Panthers best month by far, setting up the Cats for a big push toward the playoffs and beyond when the calendar flips to 2026.

For now, though, we’re taking a moment to wish some heartfelt Season’s Greetings to everyone out there who has or continues to stop by THN Florida for their Panthers news.

May all of you receive everything you wish for during this fun time of year, which probably includes quite a bit of Panthers Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Champions swag!

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

The Season Of Anton Lundell Continues

Three takeaways: Maurice shouting impact on Comeback Cats, Sergei Bobrovsky reaches new milestone

Comeback Cats strike in Raleigh as Panthers take down Hurricanes 5-2

Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich Out Against Hurricanes; Greer Good To Go

Panthers look to head into holiday break on high note, to meet Hurricanes in Carolina

Photo caption: Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; The Florida Panthers pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)