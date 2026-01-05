Tarasov, Panthers shut down Colorado, hand Avalanche third regulation loss of season

The Florida Panthers picked up a big win over a tough competitor on Sunday night in Sunrise.

Looking to avoid a third straight defeat, Florida dug in and came up with one of their gutsiest efforts of the season, handing the NHL-best Colorado Avalanche only their third regular loss of the season by a 2-1 final score.

Florida got on the scoreboard first, and it was thanks to a great all-around play by Sam Bennett.

Directly off a faceoff in the Avalanche zone, defenseman Zam Malinski carried the puck from one corner to the other with Bennett hot on his trail.

Bennett stole the puck with a nice stick check, quickly taking it to the net and getting a shot on Scott Wedgewood.

The rebound sat in the crease for a moment and Bennett wacked it into the net before Wedgewood could pounce on it, giving Florida an early 1-0 lead and extending his career-best point streak to nine games.

Colorado tied the game at one with 8:09 to go in the period when a long shot by Josh Manson was deflected by Artturi Lehkonen on its way to the net.

It would take until late in the second period, but Aaron Ekblad would be the one to give Florida their lead back.

Similarly to their first goal, Ekblad capitalized on a turnover, picking up a puck while moving back into the Avs’ zone and blasting a shot past a screened Wedgewood to send Florida into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.

From there, the Panthers clamped down defensively, holding Colorado to just five shots on 12 attempts during the final frame.

A couple of those shots came off the stick of Nathan MacKinnon in the final minutes, but Daniil Tarasov came up big for the Cats and helped seal the victory.

Tarasov finished with 27 saves, including 10 off Colorado’s 11 high danger shots on a night the Avs’ expected goals was 3.04.

On to Toronto.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

The Hockey Show: Winter Classic reaction, from the game to everything else

Panthers aim to avoid third straight loss but that won't be easy against league-leading Avalanche

Three takeaways: Some good, some bad for Panthers, but overall Winter Classic experience was spectacular

Panthers' Seth Jones Exits Winter Classic With Injury; Team Remaining Optimistic

Panthers struggle to solve Shesterkin, Rangers in Winter Classic defeat

Photo caption: Jan 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)