Panthers struggle to solve Shesterkin, Rangers in Winter Classic defeat

The Florida Panthers hosted the New York Rangers at the 2026 Winter Classic on Friday at loanDepot park in Miami.

It was an incredible scene in Little Havana, but unfortunately for the Panthers, the game didn’t go very well for the home team as New York skated to a resounding 4-1 win.

After the Panthers failed to score on their first two power plays of the game, it was the Rangers who cashed in on the man advantage.

With Jack Studnicka in the penalty box for delay of game, Mika Zibanejad put home a perfect pass centering pass by Alexis Lafreniere to give New York a 1-0 lead with 4:51 to go in the opening period.

Just 62 seconds later, Artemi Panarin took a long wrist shot from just inside the blue line that found its way past a screened Bobrovsky, quickly giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Keeping with the theme, it took only 58 seconds after the start of the second period for New York to score again.

This time, a gorgeous pass by Vincent Trocheck to Lafreniere ended up on the tape of Zibanejad, who popped in his second of the game to put the Rangers up 3-0.

An early power play in the third period would lead to Florida’s first goal of the night.

After a tough zone keep at the blue line by Aaron Ekblad, the puck found its way to Sam Bennett in the slot. His quick backhand pass found Sam Reinhart at the other side of the net and he quickly beat Igor Shesterkin up high, making the score 3-1 with 17:40 to go.

Florida’s push didn’t last long as Panarin picked up his second goal of the game with 7:35 to go after Uvis Balinskis was called for hooking.

A Zibanejad empty-net goal would give him the hat trick and cement the win for the Blueshirts.

Shesterkin also proved to be a big difference maker for New York, finishing the game with 35 saves, though Florida only mustered five high danger shots.

On to the Avalanche.

Photo caption: Jan 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) defends the net against Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the second period in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)