The Hockey Show: Winter Classic reaction, from the game to everything else

The NHL put on an amazing show for the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami.

Unfortunately for fans of the Florida Panthers, their favorite team’s performance during the game was a little lacking in comparison.

Florida was defeated by the New York Rangers by a frustrating final score of 5-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 36,153 at loanDepot park.

It was a night that had been in the works for a long time.

The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were there for all the fun, and while their full Winter Classic experience video will be coming out later this week, they also broke down everything on gameday with a postgame video from the outfield stands.

You can check out Roy and Dave's postgame reaction in the video below:

