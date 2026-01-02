Team USA selects Panthers defenseman Seth Jones to join Matthew Tkachuk on 2026 Olympic roster

The Florida Panthers are going to have some strong representation at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

We learned on Wednesday that Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand would be suiting up for Team Canada, and Friday, Florida had several players named to the roster of Team Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.

Additionally, Gus Forsling was named to Team Sweden’s roster, and fellow defenseman Uvis Balinskis will be skating for Team Latvia.

The roster for Team USA was also announced early Friday morning.

Matthew Tkachuk was previously named as part of the roster, and he’ll likely be good to go, as he’s been practicing and nearing a return to NHL action.

He’ll be joined by Panthers teammate Seth Jones.

Jones has quietly had a very strong season for a Florida team that has had to maneuver through significant injury issues to several key players.

Through 39 games, Jones has six goals and 24 points.

He’s played a key role on special teams, helping provide shut down penalty killing while infusing offense into the Cats’ man advantage. Five of his six goals have come on Florida’s power play.

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11 in Milan, with the gold medal game set for Feb. 22.

Photo caption: Mar 3, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)