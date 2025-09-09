All 4 Florida Panthers 2025 postseason series clinching games to be re-aired by Scripps Sports

The Florida Panthers will soon be hitting the ice for the start of 2025 Training Camp.

We’re now into the second week of September, and Panthers players have been arriving back in South Florida and preparing themselves for another run at a Stanley Cup.

It won’t be long before fans are back to seeing and hearing about their favorite Panthers players back on the ice, but thanks to Scripps Sports, those of us who could use an injection of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey into our veins are in luck.

Over the next couple of weekends, Scripps will be airing four of Florida’s playoff games from last season on WSFL and WHDT.

They are all for of the Panthers’ series clinching wins.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET: Round 1, Game 5 at Tampa Bay

Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET: Round 2, Game 7 at Toronto

Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Round 3, Game 5 at Carolina

Sunday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. ET: Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 vs. Edmonton

Whether or not you’re able to catch them live, I think many of us will be setting our DVRs, just to keep these handy.

Afterall, you never know when the mood to enjoy some postseason success will strike.

Photo caption: May 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates after scoring a goal the game clinching goal on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)