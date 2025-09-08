Panthers GM Bill Zito rocks stylish, custom Stanley Cup Nike's at Cancer Survivorship Summit

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito has as good a fashion sense as he does in selecting hockey players, it seems.

Over the weekend, Zito appeared at the Cancer Survivorship Summit hosted by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie.

It was the second time the congresswoman had hosted the event.

In 2023, the keynote speaker was First Lady Jill Biden.

This year, Zito delivered the keynote remarks. He was there with his wife, Julie, as their family plays a big part in the fight to survive and cure cancer.

The Zito’s play a big part in the Panthers on the Prowl initiative, which “brings together art, community, and philanthropy to support cancer research and patient services, while celebrating Florida’s iconic wildlife and hockey pride.”

At this weekend’s event, Bill and Julie were also seen rocking some excellent-looking, custom Florida Panthers Nike's.

The shoes were gifted to the Zito's by the amazing people at Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital and designed by popular artist Jozza, who also did the artwork on the Panthers on the Prowl panther sculpture that currently resides at Joe DiMaggio's in Fort Lauderdale.

Those unique panther sculptures are part of the Panthers on the Prowl fundraising initiative chaired by the Zito's.

As for the shoes, along with some stylish drip art, they also featured Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions logo, the team’s leaping cat logo and other custom artwork.

It was fun fashion statement to make at an event that deserved the attention it brings.

Check out the shoes in the social media post below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Carter Verhaeghe hosts special group at Panthers practice rink during day with Stanley Cup

The Hockey Show: Examining NHL changing LTIR rules for playoffs, Connor McDavid's future in Edmonton

Three Panthers Forwards Who Must Step Up In Matthew Tkachuk's Absence

Looking back at top Florida Panthers plays from past few seasons

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Ranks Fourth In NHL Network's Top 10 Goaltenders Rankings

Photo caption: Jun 7, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito speaks to reporters during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)