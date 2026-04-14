Bobrovsky, Marchand, Kunin Honored With Panthers Team Awards

Sergei Bobrovsky, Brad Marchand, and Luke Kunin were each honored before the game on Fan Appreciation Night at Amerant Bank Arena.
Several Florida Panthers players were recognized before Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.
The Panthers were celebrating their Fan Appreciation Night, and prior to puck drop, the club announced the recipients of its third annual Panthers Team Awards.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky received the Fan Choice Award, as voted on by Panthers fans.
Bobrovsky enters the final game of the season with 27 wins and four shutouts. The 37-year-old backstopped Florida to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and back-to-back championships, becoming a fan favorite during his seven seasons with the Panthers.
The Unsung Hero Award, which is voted on by Florida players, is given to “the teammate whose successes and self-sacrifices for the good for the team were not always noticed or translated to the stat sheet but made an impact on the group.”
This year, the Unsung Hero Award went to Panthers forward Luke Kunin.
A free agent addition last summer, Kunin has quietly provided quality minutes for Florida in any and all roles asked of him.
In 60 games this season, Kunin has two goals and six points while remaining among team leaders in blocked shots and face-off win percentage.
Finally, the Three Stars Award is given to the player who receives the most points as a Star of the Game during Panthers home games.
Players got three points for being named first star, two points for second star and one point for third star.
This season, the Three Stars Award went to forward Brad Marchand.
Marchand was a first star three times, a second star six times and a third star two times. He finished the season with 16 goals and 33 points in 29 home games.
Despite playing much of the season injured, Marchand consistently provided high-end offense for the Panthers and gave fans much to cheer about at Amerant Bank Arena.
He led all Panthers in points per game on home ice, averaging 1.14, while accumulating 16 goals and 33 points in 29 home games.
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Photo caption: Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) acknowledges the fans after the game against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)