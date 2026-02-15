Brad Marchand Misses Second Game For Team Canada, Still Practicing

Brad Marchand was sidelined again for Canada on Sunday, but he has been hitting the ice at practice.
Florida Panthers forwards Brad Marchand missed his second straight game with Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Marchand played 9:29 and logged an assist during Canada’s 5-0 opening win over Czechia on Thursday, but he did not dress the following night when the Canadians beat Switzerland 5-1 or on Sunday when they demolished Italy 10-2 to clinch the top seed in the medal round.
Earlier in the day, Marchand was seen taking part in a practice with some of his Canadian teammates.
Remember, before the Olympics, Marchand sat out a big chunk of Florida’s January games while battling an undisclosed injury.
He first missed seven games in mid-January, then came back for four, missed another two, came back for one and then sat out the final game before the NHL’s Olympic pause.
Perhaps Team Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper is managing the star veteran’s load in order to keep him as fresh as possible for when the games really count and the competition gets tougher.
After earning the top seed in the quarterfinals, Canada will not play again until Wednesday.
That gives Marchand plenty of time to heal and recharge, as he and Team Canada are now three wins away from a gold medal.
Photo caption: [US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Brad Marchand celebrates with teammates after Canada scored their third goal against Czechia in a men's ice hockey Group A match during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images)