Brad Marchand Suffers Lower Body Injury, Panthers React To Losing Another Key Player

“Everyone gets hit with injuries, we’re not going to have a victim mentality,” said Panthers defenseman Seth Jones. “It’s next man up, that’s how it’s always been. We can’t think about the past or last year. Injuries happen. I think we have an extremely deep team, everyone plays the exact same way, and I think that’s what makes us great. Whether it’s a young guy coming in or another guy coming in from an injury, we’ll have full confidence in our game.”