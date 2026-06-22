Brady Tkachuk To Wear No. 8 For Florida Panthers, Will Be Officially Introduced Tuesday
David Dwork2hUpdated Jun 22, 2026, 20:44featured
The American "bash brothers" reunite in South Florida as the blockbuster trade sends a superstar captain to a loaded roster, sparking a new era of Stanley Cup aspirations.
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