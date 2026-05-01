Canucks Reportedly Interview Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly interviewed Florida Panthers assistant GM Brett Peterson for their vacant general manager position.
The Vancouver Canucks have interviewed Florida Panthers assistant GM Brett Peterson for their vacant general manager role.
The Panthers lost Sunny Mehta to the New Jersey Devils just over two weeks ago, and by the sounds of recent reports, it’s only a matter of time before Peterson is managing his own NHL club.
Peterson has been in the thick of the process with the Nashville Predators, and following the firing of Patrick Allvin by the Canucks, Peterson has entered the running as well. Additionally, Peterson has been mentioned in conversations about the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the team seems to be heading in a different direction.
On Wednesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reported the Canucks held a formal interview with Peterson, and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reported that the team had also interviewed former long-time NHLer Jamie Langenbrunner.
The Athletic also reported that the Canucks have begun narrowing their search, informing other candidates that they will not be advancing in the process.
Public knowledge indicates that Peterson and Langenbrunner join a list of reported candidates that includes Maple Leafs AGM Shane Doan, Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson, and Patrick Burke of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. It also includes former Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving.
Peterson is currently putting together Team USA’s World Championship roster, marking the second time he has served as GM of the national team. The tournament begins on May 15, and the Americans will be looking to repeat as gold medal winners.
If Peterson lands a GM job, the Panthers will have two vacant AGM spots, leaving Gregory Campbell as the only remaining figure. He, too, has been mentioned for GM spots, but the links have not been as strong as Peterson’s.
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