Report: Canucks Request Permission To Interview Maple Leafs’ Doan About Open General Manager Position
Add Shane Doan's name to the growing list of potential Canucks General Managers.
Only a day after reports connected the Vancouver Canucks to former Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams, another interesting name has emerged in the team’s search for a new GM. According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver has requested to interview former NHLer Shane Doan, who is currently the Toronto Maple Leafs Special Advisor to the GM.
Doan, an NHL veteran of over 1,500 games, spent all but one season of his career with the former Arizona Coyotes. He served as the Coyotes’ captain for 13 seasons and wrapped his career up after the 2016–17 season.
A part-owner of the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, a team that he played three seasons for before making the jump to the NHL, Doan’s shift to management began in 2018–19. He served as a consultant for Team Canada and later an Assistant General Manager the season after. As well as expanding his roles with Team Canada in 2021–22 to include serving as General Manager for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Doan also took on the role of Director of Hockey Administration with the Coyotes. He has been the Maple Leafs’ Special Advisor to the GM since the 2023–24 season.
Interestingly enough, this is not the only bit of news that has come out about Doan as of late. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun also reported earlier that Doan has joined the NHL’s Hockey Operations department.
Vancouver announced that they had fired former General Manager Patrik Allvin on Friday morning. Since then, some of the names that have circulated in reports for their next GM role include Adams and Abbotsford Canucks GM and Canucks Assistant GM Ryan Johnson. Reports have also noted that Vancouver hopes to have their GM in place by the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, which occurs on May 5.
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