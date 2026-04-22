Report: Canucks Request Permission To Interview Maple Leafs’ Doan About Open General Manager Position

A part-owner of the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, a team that he played three seasons for before making the jump to the NHL, Doan’s shift to management began in 2018–19. He served as a consultant for Team Canada and later an Assistant General Manager the season after. As well as expanding his roles with Team Canada in 2021–22 to include serving as General Manager for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Doan also took on the role of Director of Hockey Administration with the Coyotes. He has been the Maple Leafs’ Special Advisor to the GM since the 2023–24 season.