Report: Canucks Granted Request To Interview Former Sabres GM For Open Position

Adams previously served as the Sabres’ General Manager from the 2020–21 season to December of 2025. He had been with the Sabres organization since the 2009–10 season, acting as a Development Coach, Assistant Coach, Director, and Vice President before being named GM. In his time as the Sabres’ GM, Adams manned the organization’s helm for moves like trading Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round pick that turned into Noah Östlund, and a 2023 second-round pick that Buffalo partially flipped for Jordan Greenway.