Report: Canucks Granted Request To Interview Former Sabres GM For Open Position
As per Matthew Fairburn and Thomas Drance of The Athletic, the Canucks have been granted request to interview former Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks’ search for a new General Manager is unfolding. A report from Matthew Fairburn and Thomas Drance of The Athletic notes that the Canucks have requested permission to interview former Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams for their open role. Vancouver parted ways with former General Manager Patrik Allvin on Friday morning.
Adams previously served as the Sabres’ General Manager from the 2020–21 season to December of 2025. He had been with the Sabres organization since the 2009–10 season, acting as a Development Coach, Assistant Coach, Director, and Vice President before being named GM. In his time as the Sabres’ GM, Adams manned the organization’s helm for moves like trading Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round pick that turned into Noah Östlund, and a 2023 second-round pick that Buffalo partially flipped for Jordan Greenway.
Since Adams’ firing, Buffalo has clinched the Atlantic Division and is currently up 1–0 in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. This is the first time the Sabres have made the post-season since the 2010–11 season.
Adams and Rutherford are connected via the Carolina Hurricanes, who the former played for from 2001-02 to 2006-07 (excluding the 2004-05 lockout). Rutherford served as Carolina's President and GM for all of these seasons.
During his year-end media availability on Friday, Rutherford explained that the search for a new GM would begin at the start of this week. Abbotsford Canucks General Manager and Canucks Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson has been a popular name mentioned in the discussion for Vancouver's new GM.
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