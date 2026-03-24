Paul Maurice Touched By Congratulatory Texts Ahead Of Coaching In 2,000th NHL Game

“You’re always in the context of the game, where we’re at, we want to be better tonight than we were in Seattle, we didn’t like that game very much,” he began. “We all work in hockey, we get really, really busy so we lose track of each other, and then you start to get texts, and it’s always the ones that you don’t expect that put a smile on your face. The congratulations text from ex-players and people that I haven’t talked to in a long time. It’s like Christmas, when you run into some people and everybody is in a good mood, and you haven’t seen them for a long time, it’s nice. It’s a reason to connect with people that have been really, really important to you in your career.”