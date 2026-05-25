Could The Panthers Reunite With Former Goaltender Anthony Stolarz?

The Florida Panthers are in need of goaltending depth, and Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz could solve a lot of their problems.
The Florida Panthers require goaltending depth this off-season.
At the moment, the Panthers have no goalies signed to their NHL roster, as both Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov are pending UFAs. Multiple reports have indicated the Panthers and Bobrovsky could be headed for a breakup, but if each side meets its demands, a deal remains possible.
With that being said, even if Bobrovsky returns, trading for former Panthers netminder and current Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, remains a possibility.
Although the 2025-26 season was plagued with injuries and poor performance, recording just a .893 save percentage in 26 games, his first campaign with the Maple Leafs was stellar.
Stolarz recorded a .926 SP and won 21 of his 34 games, helping the Maple Leafs win the Atlantic Division in their first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Stolarz suffered an injury against the Panthers in the second round, and that likely played a role in the Panthers pulling off a comeback in the series.
In addition to his success with the Maple Leafs, Stolarz has a great track record with the Panthers. In his lone season as Bobrovsky’s backup goaltender, the now 32-year-old posted a .925 SP in 27 games.
Stolarz could return to Sunrise with 168 NHL regular-season games of experience and be capable of serving as a starter, tandem, or backup goaltender. Injuries have hampered Stolarz’s ability to be a starter, but he’s proved he can play at that level.
Stolarz’s four-year, $3.75-million-contract kicks in this season, so bringing Stolarz to Florida would also bring a goaltender with plenty of control at a fairly cost-efficient price.
This is a pretty critical element, given Stolarz’s history. Adding another goalie will be vital to ensuring the Panthers have a viable option if Stolarz can’t play for whatever reason.
The Maple Leafs may push the Panthers to pay a higher price because they are Atlantic Division rivals, but a deal could still be made.
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