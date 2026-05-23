Three NHL Teams Who Could Trade For Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz

We all know how disastrous the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending choices have been, as Tristan Jarry has been terrible since he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in what is shaping up to be one of the worst trades in recent memory. Connor Ingram is also a UFA this summer, so Edmonton has the opportunity to add an experienced netminder like Stolarz – who already had a short stint with the Oilers back in 2018-19.