Three NHL Teams Who Could Trade For Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz

With a surplus of goalies, Toronto may trade veteran Anthony Stolarz to bolster their fortunes. What are three potential landing spots for Stolarz?
Under new GM John Chayka, the Toronto Maple Leafs are entering this off-season knowing that big moves need to be made.
At the moment, the Maple Leafs’ biggest area of strength is in net, where they could trade one of four goalies – Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby or Artur Akhtyamov – for draft picks and prospects.
We’ve recently written about the prospect of trading Woll, but for the purposes of this article, we’re going to move forward presuming they trade Stolarz instead. With that said, what teams could be in the market to hook up with the Leafs on a Stolarz trade?
Here are three teams we see as being potential fits for Stolarz.
Edmonton Oilers
We all know how disastrous the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending choices have been, as Tristan Jarry has been terrible since he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in what is shaping up to be one of the worst trades in recent memory. Connor Ingram is also a UFA this summer, so Edmonton has the opportunity to add an experienced netminder like Stolarz – who already had a short stint with the Oilers back in 2018-19.
Stolarz has a modified no-trade clause allowing him to veto a deal to one of 16 teams of his choice. But the opportunity to play behind superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could be very appealing for Stolarz. At 32 years old, Stolarz may not get better chances to win a Stanley Cup than he’d get in Edmonton, so a trade to the Oilers could be to his liking.
That said, Edmonton GM Stan Bowman doesn’t have a lot of trade capital, as he doesn’t have a first-round draft pick until 2028. So, Bowman will have to be creative to make the deal appealing for Chayka & Co. Still, bringing in Stolarz at a terrific salary cap hit of only $3.75 million would definitely upgrade the Oilers’ netminding.
Florida Panthers
You might say it’s highly unlikely the Leafs trade a goalie to an Atlantic Division rival, and we’d agree with you in that regard. However, that doesn’t mean the Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs can’t figure out a trade that works for both sides.
Florida has only one first-round pick in the next three drafts – and the one they have is this year’s first-rounder, which is ninth overall. If Toronto is intent on getting younger and better, having two first-rounders in the top nine this year would be extremely appealing for the Leafs.
Stolarz would probably welcome the chance to go back to the Panthers, with whom he won a Cup in 2023-24. Even if Florida chooses to run it back with star and looming UFA Sergei Bobrovsky, adding Stolarz as his tandem-mate would ease Bobrovsky’s workload. The Panthers have $15.2 million in cap space, so they’d be able to accommodate Stolarz’s cap hit. If Florida GM Bill Zito can put together a strong trade package for Stolarz, it will be difficult for Chayka to turn it down.
Philadelphia Flyers
Of the three teams we’ve listed here, the Philadelphia Flyers are the team we see as the best fit for Stolarz. Veteran Dan Vladar (.906 SP, 2.42 GAA) was solid in his first year in Philadelphia, but youngster Samuel Ersson (.870 SP, 3.12 GAA) was not. So adding Stolarz for what would be his second go-around with the Flyers could be exactly what Philly GM Daniel Briere is looking for.
With approximately $38.4 million in cap space, the Flyers have more than enough space to acquire Stolarz. And Briere has four first-rounders in the next three drafts, including Toronto’s first-rounder in 2028. Getting that one back in a Stolarz swap would help the Maple Leafs build for the long haul.
The Flyers are a team on the rise, and Stolarz – a New Jersey native – would be right at home. Trading Stolarz out of the Atlantic would assure the Leafs that Stolarz does not haunt them for years to come.
Thus, we believe a Stolarz-to-Philadelphia trade makes the most sense. The Flyers get an experienced netminder, and the Maple Leafs get younger and better-prepared for the future. It’s a win-win for the two teams, and those are the trades that usually get done.
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