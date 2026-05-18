Exploring Panthers Goaltending Situation, Interest In Connor Hellebuyck Amid Negotiations With Sergei Bobrovsky

“There are a lot of people around the league now that are starting to talk, and there is some speculation within the league that there may be an opportunity, there may be a play to make for Connor Hellebuyck,” Pagnotta said Friday on the DFO Rundown Insider Edition with Irfaan Gaffar. “He’s got full control. The Jets have to do nothing. I’m not saying the Jets are trying to trade him, that’s not the case. They love him and they want to keep him there for the duration of his contract; they want to win with him.”