The Hockey Show: Pair Of Coaches Fired, Vegas Postgame Shenanigans, Ducks Talk With Brad Williams

Roy and David break down coaching changes in Toronto and Edmonton, chat with comedian Brad Williams, and review the steamy new hockey drama streaming on Amazon Prime.
On the latest episode of The Hockey Show, discussion about the Stanley Cup Playoffs collided with a panel-wide review of a new, steamy hockey love show that started streaming this week.
Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork got into a pair of coach firings that went down in the past few days, as Craig Berube was shown the door in Toronto and Kris Knoblauch was ousted in what appeared to be a very sloppily-handled situation in Edmonton.
They also got into the Vegas Golden Knights eliminating the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, and then afterward appearing to ignore their postgame media responsibilities.
Speaking of the Ducks, this week’s guest is an Anaheim die-hard and was at Game 6 at the Honda Center, and that’s comedian Brad Williams.
Brad divulged his thoughts on the Ducks season and his outlook for the team in the coming seasons.
This week’s wins and fails included a heroic effort by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson to shield an opponent from injury, Jim Nill not being included among GM of the Year finalists for the first time in forever, some experts on pronouncing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s name and the Edmonton Oilers.
Also on this week's show, Rose gave the boys some homework: watching the first episode of Off Campus, the new hockey-love show on Amazon Prime.
They gave their full review, which you can check out along with this week’s full show and interview in the videos below: