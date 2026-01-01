Fans attending Winter Classic will have lots to do before heading inside ballpark, including welcoming players

It’s going to be a fun day in and around loanDepot park ahead of the 2026 Winter Classic on Friday.

In the hours leading up to the big game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, there will be plenty for hockey fans to do to enjoy the event.

The NHL has already announced a special pregame festival taking place in the West Plaza and West Lot 3 of loanDepot park.

The 2026 Enterprise NHL Pregame will feature a wide variety of activations and interactive experiences, which will be open to all Winter Classic ticket holders.

Additionally, the NHL announced that fans will have the opportunity to welcome the players from each team to the ballpark when they arrive for the big game.

The Rangers are scheduled to get there around 4:45 p.m. and the Panthers at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Both teams are also expected to be wearing matching, themed attire for their arrivals to the ballpark, which is something that has become a tradition in recent years for outdoor games.

Fans interested in welcoming the players during their arrivals should gather on Sixth Street between 14th Avenue and 16th Avenue.

Former Panthers defenseman and NHL media personality Jason Demers will be on hand to welcome and interview players as they enter the ballpark.

The outdoor festival will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the puck drops on the big game inside.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Several Florida Panthers players have experience skating in NHL outdoor games

Panthers' Brad Marchand Join Sam Reinhart On Team Canada's Olympic Roster; Bennett A Surprise Omission

Panthers captain Sasha Barkov hits significant milestone in recovery from major knee surgery

Florida blows late lead to Montreal before falling 3-2 in overtime

Panthers Coach Provides Injury Updates On Pair Of Veterans