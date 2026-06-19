Florida Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Oliver Suvanto

Could the Florida Panthers add a third two-way Finnish center? Drafting Oliver Suvanto with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft would do just that.
The Florida Panthers roster Aleksander Barkov and “Baby Barkov” Anton Lundell, but could they add another big, two-way Finnish center?
Oliver Suvanto has made headlines for his play in the top Finnish league this year, skating in 48 games while scoring two goals and 11 points. Suvanto and Tappara won the Liiga Championship, although Suvanto played just one playoff game.
Suvanto also earned a spot on Team Finland’s world junior roster as a 17-year-old, scoring twice as Finland lost in the bronze medal game.
While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, Suvanto has plenty of elements to his game that make him a very projectable NHLer. To begin, his best trait, like Barkov’s and Lundell’s, is his defensive game.
“Oliver Suvanto is the most complete and mature 17-year-old center seen in Liiga since Aleksander Barkov,” NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. “He has already been trusted in key roles for powerhouse Tappara. His strong skating, balance and physical strength make him highly effective in face-offs, battles and defensive coverage. A natural two-way player, he combines reliability and intelligence, rarely making mistakes while consistently supporting both ends of the ice.”
He’s responsible in his own end, cutting down passing lanes and stealing pucks off his opponents with ease.
On the offensive side, Suvanto uses his body to gain positioning around the front of the net, and he’s continued to improve as a net-front presence. Another aspect of his game, similar to those of Barkov and Lundell, is his ability to protect the puck. Around the boards, he’s able to shield his opponents from the puck to create space. He’s a strong puck handler, but it’s the next step that Suvanto needs fine-tuning on.
Decision-making in high-danger areas.
Unlike Barkov, whose offensive game was already very polished by the time he entered the NHL, Suvanto takes after Lundell. Lundell posted strong results in Finland, but elements of his offensive game needed improvement. Still, at 24, the belief is that Lundell can still take his offensive game to another level.
Suvanto can follow the same path as Lundell. Suvanto is one of the youngest players in the draft, born on Sept. 3, 2008. With an impressive frame and polished defensive game, the Panthers can be patient with him and let his offensive game develop.
Suvanto considers Barkov a role model and someone he looks up to. Given their recent success in drafting players with profiles similar to Suvanto’s, they seem like a perfect match.
Drafting Suvanto at nine could be considered a bit of a reach, as most project him somewhere around the mid-teens. If the Panthers facilitate a trade back, they could still draft Suvanto while recouping more assets. Still, if the Panthers drafted Suvanto at nine, no one would bat an eye with their history of success.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.