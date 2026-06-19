Florida Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Oliver Suvanto

On the offensive side, Suvanto uses his body to gain positioning around the front of the net, and he’s continued to improve as a net-front presence. Another aspect of his game, similar to those of Barkov and Lundell, is his ability to protect the puck. Around the boards, he’s able to shield his opponents from the puck to create space. He’s a strong puck handler, but it’s the next step that Suvanto needs fine-tuning on.