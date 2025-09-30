Florida Panthers debut massive new scoreboard inside Amerant Bank Arena

The Florida Panthers debuted something pretty special during Monday night’s preseason game.

As the Panthers were battling the Carolina Hurricanes on the ice, hovering above them was a brand-new, massive, state-of-the-art scoreboard.

Here are the details on the scoreboard, per the Panthers:

“The highlight of the project is a new center-hung scoreboard featuring four 4mm LED screens, each measuring 38 feet wide by 31 feet high, joined to form a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 151 feet. The scoreboard delivers a total LED area of 4,762 square feet—an increase of 3,061 square feet and a 180% larger viewing area compared to the previous scoreboard.”

The reason they call the scoreboard “the highlight” of the project is that Florida also installed new LED ribbon boards that wrap around the seating bowl. One runs a full 360 degrees around the arena, located directly under the 300 level, and the other is a horseshoe that wrap around the club level.

Additionally, hanging above the new scoreboard is a 360-degree LED halo that is 75 feet long in diameter and seven feet tall in height.

For footage of the scoreboard in action, check out the awesome video below captured by Roy Bellamy.

In addition to the new scoreboard, the video also shows Florida’s overtime winner from Monday night, which came off the stick of Jack Studnicka.

