Gold Medal Dream Still Alive For 8 Florida Panthers Players Who Reached Olympic Quarterfinals

The Finns are set to face Switzerland as the only team to receive a bye into the quarterfinals without winning their group. Finnish Panthers players Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola have all played main roles in the team’s success, through Lundell sat out their final group stage victory – an 11-0 trouncing of Italy – due to an illness. He’s expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Swiss, a game that features a 12:10 p.m. ET puck drop.