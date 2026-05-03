Golden Tempo Wins Kentucky Derby, Scoring Panthers Owner Vincent Viola Second Victory At Churchill Downs
Golden Tempo blazes from last to first, securing Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola's second Kentucky Derby triumph.
Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola is enjoying one heck of a run of success.
He’s become well-known in hockey circles thanks to the turnaround seen by the Panthers under his watch, capped off by back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025.
But that’s not the only sports area the Viola name has gained quite a bit of prominence.
Viola and his wife, Teresa, have long been in the horse owning and breeding game. They own and operate St. Elias Stable, which has become known in the thoroughbred racing word as one of the more prominent training operations.
Over the years, several horses owned by the Violas have gone on to achieve great things.
In 2019, Vino Rosso won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and in 2015 Liam’s Map won the Breeders’ Cp Dirt mile, but their biggest win was by Always Dreaming, who came in first at the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
On Saturday, the Violas scored another big victory.
This time, it was a horse named Golden Tempo who made the magic happen, running an incredible race at Churchill Downs.
Golden Tempo went from last to first over the course of the 1¼ mile race, bringing home the Violas second win at the Kentucky Derby in the past nine years. They co-own Golden Tempo along with Daisy Phipps Pulito of Phipps Stable.
That’s a pretty sweet run for Vinny and Teresa; Stanley Cup in 2024, Stanley Cup in 2025, Kentucky Derby in 2026.
It should be fun to see how they keep the good times rolling in 2027.
Congrats, Viola family!
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Photo caption: May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; Golden Tempo with Jose Ortiz up wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Scott Utterback/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)