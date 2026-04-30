Brady Tkachuk Addresses 'Frustrating' Trade Rumors

“For me, I just want to talk to Steve (Staios), and I know we’re going to talk – he just left to go to U18s – just to talk about our normal conversations usually at the end of the year about our team and what he thinks, what he thinks of my own game,” Tkachuk said. “I've always believed in this team, I've always believed playing for this city, and this city has always been good to me. I don't really know what else to say other than what I've said countless times, and I just always still have to answer to it. All that stuff is just a distraction.”