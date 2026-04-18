Here's How Panthers Coaching Staff Will Use Early Offseason Start To Their Advantage

“It’s only a lost year if we allow it to be a lost year,” Maurice said. “If you lose some of your culture because of a season like this – and that happens a lot with what we went through, guys start pointing fingers, guys take off, they become selfish, they’re playing a (expletive) game because it’s about them – if you lose your culture, that’s a decision you make. We will decide this will be a really, really important year for us because it got us back to our soul.”