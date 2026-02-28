‘I Don’t Know What These Guys Are Smoking’: Daniil Tarasov Rips NHL For Allowing Disputed Goal

Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov did not hold back when asked about a controversial goal that was scored Friday night.
The Panthers were hosting the Buffalo Sabres, one of several teams Florida is chasing in a late-season push for a playoff spot.
With the game tied at one during the third period, a long shot by Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn went past Tarasov’s waiving glove and into the top of the net.
There was just 8:22 on the clock.
The goal gave Buffalo a lead they would not relinquish, eventually skating to a 3-2 victory for the despondent Panthers.
Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice called for an official review on the goal, as replay showed Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson hitting Tarasov’s glove with the blade of his stick while trying to position himself for a redirection.
It seemed like a simple enough review.
Samuelsson’s stick hit Tarasov’s glove as the goaltender was trying to catch the puck.
The NHL’s Situation Room did not feel the same way, ultimately allowing the goal and giving the explanation of the contact between the stick and the glove being incidental.
After the game, Tarasov did not hold back when asked what he thought about the play.
“Oh absolutely, it was contact before the shot,” he said. “They called Toronto, and I don’t know what these guys are smoking there, or they were disappointed about yesterday’s loss, I don’t know.”
From the goaltender’s perspective, he was in his crease and he was trying to reach for the puck, and that ability was hindered by an opponent’s stick.
For Tarasov, a 26-year-old who has been tending goal long enough to have a good idea what is and isn’t goalie interference, he was left flabbergasted by the call.
“I go to catch the puck and this guy is driving into me, and they said it was kind of slightly contact that’s allowed because he tried to tip the puck,” said Tarasov. “But I can’t even move a different way, and he stopped me from reaching for the puck.”
It was a sentiment that was also felt by Maurice.
His reaction on the bench was a combination of shock and anger.
“I thought he was riding the glove, and made contact with it twice, so for me that one was pretty quick and pretty easy, I didn’t really spend much time thinking about it,” Maurice said. “They felt it was more incidental.”
Then, unsolicited and in one breath, Maurice both let you know how he felt about the call and showed you that he has his goaltender’s back.
“I think (Tarasov) gave you probably the best answer,” Maurice said. “Just ride on what he said.”
We’ll see how this impacts the Panthers moving forward.
They remain eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 23 games to go.
Next up for Florida will be a road matchup with the New York Islanders on Sunday, the first of a four-game, six-day road trip.
Buckle up.
Photo caption: Feb 27, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) defends hit net against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)