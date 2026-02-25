Logo
Matthew Tkachuk Parties With Fans At Elbo Room While Wearing Gold Medal

David Dwork
4h
Matthew Tkachuk celebrated Team USA's gold medal with fans at Elbo Room, cigar, beer, and flag in tow.

It looks like Matthew Tkachuk has returned to South Florida.

Tkachuk and many of his gold medal-winning Team USA teammates were in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night for the State of the Union address after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House.

But now it’s back to work for the NHL players, as the league’s is set to resume regular play on Wednesday night.

For Tkachuk and the Panthers, they’ll be back in action on Thursday when Florida hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The extra time allowed Tkachuk an opportunity to bring his gold medal to one of his favorite places in all of South Florida: Elbo Room.

Wednesday afternoon, Elbo Room’s webcams caught Tkachuk sitting outside on the bar’s patio, gold medal around his neck, draped in a USA flag.

Fans were surrounding Tkachuk, who sipped beer, puffed on a cigar and seemed to be having a blast.

While he’s still there, you can check out the feed at elbowroom.com/patio-cam/.

