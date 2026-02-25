Matthew Tkachuk Parties With Fans At Elbo Room While Wearing Gold Medal

It looks like Matthew Tkachuk has returned to South Florida.\n\nTkachuk and many of his gold medal-winning Team USA teammates were in Washington\nD.C. on Tuesday night for the State of the Union address after visiting\nPresident Donald Trump at the White House.\n\nBut now it’s back to work for the NHL players, as the league’s is set to resume\nregular play on Wednesday night.\n\nFor Tkachuk and the Panthers, they’ll be back in action on Thursday when Florida\nhosts the Toronto Maple Leafs.\n\nThe extra time allowed Tkachuk an opportunity to bring his gold medal to one of\nhis favorite places in all of South Florida: Elbo Room.\n\nWednesday afternoon, Elbo Room’s webcams caught Tkachuk sitting outside on the\nbar’s patio, gold medal around his neck, draped in a USA flag.\n\nFans were surrounding Tkachuk, who sipped beer, puffed on a cigar and seemed to\nbe having a blast.\n\nWhile he’s still there, you can check out the feed at elbowroom.com/patio-cam/\n[https://www.elboroom.com/patio-cam/].\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA \n\nHow Did Panthers Players In South Florida Enjoy Watching Winter Olympics During\nNHL Break?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/players/how-did-panthers-players-in-south-florida-enjoy-watching-winter-olympics-during-nhl-break]\n\nPanthers Captain Sasha Barkov Presents Seven-Figure ‘Gift’ To Joe DiMaggio\nChildren’s Hospital\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-captain-sasha-barkov-presents-seven-figure-gift-to-joe-dimaggio-children-s-hospital]\n\nSeth Jones Rejoins Panthers' Main Practice Group While Sporting Non-Contact\nJersey\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/seth-jones-rejoins-panthers-main-practice-group-while-sporting-non-contact-jersey]\n\nMatthew Tkachuk, Members Of Team USA Will Meet With Donald Trump Following Gold\nMedal Win\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/matthew-tkachuk-members-of-team-usa-will-meet-with-donald-trump-following-gold-medal-win]\n\nVideo Shows Injured Panthers Sasha Barkov, Seth Jones Doing On-Ice Work At Team\nPractice Facility\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/video-shows-injured-panthers-sasha-barkov-seth-jones-doing-on-ice-work-at-team-practice-facility]