Matthew Tkachuk takes part in first Florida Panthers practice of season

The Florida Panthers received a late Christmas gift when they held their first post-holiday break practice on Sunday.

As the team trickled out of the locker room at the Baptist Health IcePlex in their usual blue, white and red jerseys, there was one eye-catching outlier.

Skating in a Panthers practice for the first time since last year’s playoffs was forward Matthew Tkachuk.

After helping Florida win their second straight Stanley Cup back in June, Tkachuk underwent offseason surgery on a torn adductor and sports hernia that he’d been playing through for several months.

Now, after spending much of the time since recovering and building up the strength needed to resume his ascending NHL career as one of the league’s premier power forwards, Tkachuk is as close to a return as ever.

Wearing a gold, non-contact jersey, Tkachuk was on the ice with his teammates.

The process from this point will be fun to track as the Panthers enter a very busy and exciting week.

Florida has back-to-back home games coming up on Monday and Tuesday against the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens, respectively.

Then, they’ll have an off day on Wednesday before holding a practice on the ice at loanDepot park Thursday in order to get an idea of what to expect for Friday’s Winter Classic against the New York Rangers.

Will Tkachuk be able to suit up for the big game in the Little Havana ballpark in five days?

Stay tuned!

Photo caption: Nov 14, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) looks on against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)