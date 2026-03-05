Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Panthers Trade Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry To Minnesota For Seventh-Round Pick cover image

Panthers Trade Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry To Minnesota For Seventh-Round Pick

David Dwork
6h
Partner
183Members·3,384Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
David Dwork
6h
Updated at Mar 5, 2026, 20:55
Partner

Panthers shed veteran defenseman Jeff Petry for a future pick as trade deadline looms, signaling a potential sell-off in Sunrise.

With less than 24 hours until the NHL Trade Deadline, the Florida Panthers are getting an early start.

On Thursday, the team announced they had traded defenseman Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

That pick will become a 2026 fifth-round selection if Minnesota wins two rounds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Petry plays 50% of the playoff games during those two rounds. 

Florida signed Petry, 38, to a one-yead deal worth $775,000 during the offseason.

He played 58 games with the Panthers, accumulating eight assists, 45 shots, 59 hits, 22 penalty minutes and a minus-10 on-ice rating.

Florida GM Bill Zito will continue to field offers as the Panthers are likely in sell-mode, sitting 10 points out of a playoff spot with just 21 games remaining.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been a name that has come up in recent rumors, as has fellow pending unrestricted free agent A.J. Greer. 

We'll see how things play out in the coming hours. 

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA 

Panthers Road Trip Continues In Columbus As Desperate Cats Claw For Points

Multiple Teams Have Inquired On Panthers Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Panthers Place Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot And Newly Signed Goaltender Louis Domingue On NHL Waivers

Panthers Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue To A Two-Way Contract

As Losses Pile Up, Panthers May Be Sellers At Friday's NHL Trade Deadline

Photo caption: Jan 8, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry (2) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Florida PanthersJeff PetryBill Zito
Latest News
1