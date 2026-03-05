Panthers Trade Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry To Minnesota For Seventh-Round Pick

With less than 24 hours until the NHL Trade Deadline, the Florida Panthers are\ngetting an early start.\n\nOn Thursday, the team announced they had traded defenseman Jeff Petry to the\nMinnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2026\nNHL Draft.\n\nThat pick will become a 2026 fifth-round selection if Minnesota wins two rounds\nin the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Petry plays 50% of the playoff games during\nthose two rounds. \n\n\n\nFlorida signed Petry, 38, to a one-yead deal worth $775,000 during the\noffseason.\n\nHe played 58 games with the Panthers, accumulating eight assists, 45 shots, 59\nhits, 22 penalty minutes and a minus-10 on-ice rating.\n\nFlorida GM Bill Zito will continue to field offers as the Panthers are likely in\nsell-mode, sitting 10 points out of a playoff spot with just 21 games remaining.\n\nGoaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been a name that has come up in recent rumors,\nas has fellow pending unrestricted free agent A.J. Greer. \n\nWe'll see how things play out in the coming hours. \n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA \n\nPanthers Road Trip Continues In Columbus As Desperate Cats Claw For Points\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/panthers-road-trip-continues-in-columbus-as-desperate-cats-claw-for-points]\n\nMultiple Teams Have Inquired On Panthers Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Ahead Of\nTrade Deadline\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/multiple-teams-have-inquired-on-panthers-goatender-sergei-bobrovsky-ahead-of-the-trade-deadline]\n\nPanthers Place Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot And Newly Signed Goaltender Louis\nDomingue On NHL Waivers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-place-defenseman-tobias-bjornfot-and-newly-signed-goaltender-louis-domingue-on-nhl-waivers]\n\nPanthers Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue To A Two-Way Contract\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-sign-goaltender-louis-domingue-to-a-two-way-contract]\n\nAs Losses Pile Up, Panthers May Be Sellers At Friday's NHL Trade Deadline\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/as-losses-pile-up-panthers-may-be-sellers-at-friday-s-nhl-trade-deadline]\n\nPhoto caption: Jan 8, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman\nJeff Petry (2) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first\nperiod at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)