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On This Date: Panthers Knock Out Oilers In 6 To Claim Second Straight Stanley Cup cover image

On This Date: Panthers Knock Out Oilers In 6 To Claim Second Straight Stanley Cup

David Dwork
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Relive the dominant home-ice coronation as Sam Reinhart’s scoring surge fueled a relentless surge by the Panthers, cementing the franchise's legendary status with a masterclass in postseason resilience.

One year ago today, those of us associated with the Florida Panthers were feeling pretty darn good.

It was on June 17 of last year that the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final to claim their second consecutive championship.

The victory capped off an impressive playoff run that saw Florida reel off 16 wins in just 23 games, one less than it took them to claim the franchise’s first Stanley Cup a year prior.

Similarly to the first time, Florida’s second Cup clinching win over the Oilers came in front of their home fans at Amerant Bank Arena.

This time, it was the Panthers who had to come from behind in the series after dropping Game 1, an overtime thriller in Edmonton.

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Florida responded by reeling off four wins over the next five games, with their only defeat coming during a Game 4 that the Panthers blew a 3-0 lead and lost on a funky deflection in overtime.

They followed that up by smothering Edmonton by a combined score of 10-3 in Games 5 and 6, with five of those 10 goals coming off the stick of Sam Reinhart.

For as much of a nail-biter as their first championship turned out to be, this one felt more like a coronation.

You can relive the magic in the videos below:

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Photo caption: Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Florida PanthersEdmonton OilersStanley Cup PlayoffsStanley Cup FinalSam Reinhart
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