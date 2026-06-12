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The Hockey Show: Steve Goldsten Talks Stanley Cup Playoffs, Panthers Offseason cover image

The Hockey Show: Steve Goldsten Talks Stanley Cup Playoffs, Panthers Offseason

David Dwork
8h
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David Dwork
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Updated at Jun 12, 2026, 20:05
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Panthers voice Steve Goldstein joins the The Hockey Show to break down Stanley Cup drama, coaching carousels, and trade rumors while revealing some insight into his iconic "Let's go home, baby!" call.

From the Stanley Cup Final nearing its end to coaching hirings around the league, there was plenty to discuss on the latest episode of The Hockey Show.

This week, THS hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were pleased to be joined by Florida Panthers play-by-play voice Steve Goldstein.

Goldie has kept very busy during the playoffs, calling games in each of the first three rounds and cross-crossing the country in the process.

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He spoke to the boys about the Carolina Hurricanes being one win away from the Staley Cup and the Vegas Golden Knights struggling with injuries and goaltending, as well as

And how he can be a Miami Heat fan that can root for the New York Knicks.

Dave also made sure to ask Steve if he keeps his “Let’s go home, baby!” call exclusive to just the Panthers or if he’s used it while calling playoff games around the league.

Additional topics discussed on this week’s show included the Edmonton Oilers trying to hire Mike Babcock, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse requesting a trade, the Los Angeles Kings hiring Peter Laviolette, Nikita Kucherov winning the Hart Trophy and other award winners.

You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below:

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