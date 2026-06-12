The Hockey Show: Steve Goldsten Talks Stanley Cup Playoffs, Panthers Offseason

He spoke to the boys about the Carolina Hurricanes being one win away from the Staley Cup and the Vegas Golden Knights struggling with injuries and goaltending, as well as
And how he can be a Miami Heat fan that can root for the New York Knicks.
Dave also made sure to ask Steve if he keeps his “Let’s go home, baby!” call exclusive to just the Panthers or if he’s used it while calling playoff games around the league.
Additional topics discussed on this week’s show included the Edmonton Oilers trying to hire Mike Babcock, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse requesting a trade, the Los Angeles Kings hiring Peter Laviolette, Nikita Kucherov winning the Hart Trophy and other award winners.
You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below: