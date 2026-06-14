Panthers Captain Sasha Barkov Awarded Finland Hockey Association's Annual President's Trophy
After storming back from knee surgery to secure World Championship gold, Florida superstar Sasha Barkov had his legendary status further cemented by his homeland as the "soul" of Finnish ice hockey.
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has received another major honor from his homeland.
After missing the entire 2025-26 NHL season while recovering from major knee surgery, the Finnish hockey superstar played his first true game action at last month’s IIHF World Championships.
Barkov looked like he never skipped a beat, helping Finland win gold at the annual tournament while leading the team in points and averaging more ice time than all but one Finnish forward.
It’s just the latest in a long list of examples of how Barkov has become the face of hockey in Finland while earning a reputation as one of, if not the, best two-way player in the world.
On Saturday, a little more praise was sent in Barkov’s direction.
Honorary Chairman of the Finnish Hockey Association Kai Hietarinta awards the country’s annual President’s Trophy to a person who has made a major, lasting and profound impact on Finnish ice hockey.
The official announcement on Finland’s Ice Hockey Federation website called Barkov “the soul of the Finnish team” that won gold at the World Championships.
It’s just the latest milestone for Barkov, who also became the first Finnish-born captain to hoist the Stanley Cup when he led the Panthers to back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.
Barkov, who will turn 31 on Sept. 2, is still in the prime of his career and leading a Florida squad expected to continue competing for Stanley Cups in coming years.
As for Finland’s President’s Trophy, Barkov is actually not the first player with a Panthers connection to have the annual honor bestowed upon them.
Former Panthers players who have also won the award are Jesse Puljujarvi (2016), Ville Peltonen (2005) and Esa Tikkanen (2000).
Puljujarvi played five games for Florida last year while Tikkanen played 28 games for the Cats during the first half of the 1997-98 season.
Peltonen actually suited up for 207 games in a Florida sweater from 2006 to 2009, accumulating 34 goals and 88 points while racking up 79 penalty minutes and a plus-11 on-ice rating.
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Photo caption: Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Finland forward Aleksander Barkov (16) looks on against Team USA in the second period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)