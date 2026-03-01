Panthers Activate Dmitry Kulikov Off The Injured Reserve; Listed As A Game-Time Decision

The Florida Panthers have activated Dmitry Kulikov off the LTIR and have labeled him a game-time decision for their matchup against the New York Islanders. Additionally, coach Paul Maurice provided updates on Uvis Balinskis, Seth Jones, and Cole Schwindt.
The Florida Panthers could be receiving some reinforcements on the back end, as Dmitry Kulikov has been activated from the long-term injury reserve and has been listed as a game-time decision by coach Paul Maurice.
Kulikov has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since the second game of the season after suffering a torn labrum. The 35-year-old veteran defender has undergone surgery and rehab to be available to return.
While he’s been listed as a game-time decision, Kulikov will likely make his long-awaited return to the Panthers lineup tonight against the New York Islanders. The Panthers are beginning a crucial four-game road trip that could very likely determine their playoff hopes.
Kulikov’s possible return comes at an important time regarding the standings, but also following a lower-body injury Uvis Balinskis sustained. Maurice spoke about Balinskis, mentioning that he is day-to-day. The 29-year-old will be out of the lineup tonight against the Islanders.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.