Young Panthers earn shocking comeback victory over veteran-filled Hurricanes squad in Raleigh

The Florida Panthers played their third preseason game of the week on Wednesday night in North Carolina.

Florida faced the Carolina Hurricanes, who they’ve defeated in two of the past three the Eastern Conference Finals.

Much like their previous trip to Nashville on Sunday, the Panthers did not bring any expected NHL regulars on the trip – other than expected backup goalie Daniil Tarasov – instead allowing their younger prospects and players fighting for roster spots to have another opportunity to show what they could do.

Carolina, meanwhile, dressed plenty of their NHL guys, including Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Seth Jarvis, Frederik Andersen and Shayne Gostisbehere.

Tarasov looked good in his first appearance in a Panthers sweater, playing the entire 60 minutes and stopping an eye-popping 47 shots, backstopping Florida to a stunning 4-2 win.

The only goals to get by him were on a great deflection by Carolina’ Ryan Suzuki and off a quick turnover that led to a slot one-timer off the stick of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, both coming during the opening frame.

Considering the Panthers were outshot 19-2 during the first period, a 2-0 deficit didn’t seem that terrible.

Things didn’t get much better in terms of shot volume during the second period, but Tarasov stopped all 16 shots sent his way to keep Florida down by only two heading into the third.

Defenseman Ben Harpur, who got into a fight earlier in the game, got the Panthers on the board with a sneaky wrist shot from the right-side boards that got past the blocker of Amir Miftakhov just under four minutes into the final frame.

It wasn’t until late in the third when the preseason version of the Comeback Cats roared to life.

First it was Gregor scoring a gift of a goal after Miftakhov gave the puck away behind the net to Gracyn Sawchyn, who quickly fed Gregor in front of a wide-open net.

Just 1:16 later, Mike Benning fired a shot that went off the stick of Miftakhov, rolled up his arm and went just over the goal line to five the Panthers a stunning 3-2 lead.

Jack Studnicka added an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Florida.

Carolina outshot the Cats 49-16 in the game, but Florida played an excellent third period to shock the Hurricanes and head back home with a win.

The Panthers ended up going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a lengthy 5-on-3 during the first period. Tarasov stopped all eight of the power play shots sent his way by Carolina.

Photo caption: Sep 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Eric Robinson (50) tries to get to the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Benning (20) and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (22) during the first period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)