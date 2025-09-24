Programming plan announced for Florida Panthers game broadcasts on Scripps Sports

We’re less than two weeks away from Opening Night.

With a new season quite literally right around the corner, the Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced their local television programming plan for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Scripps will be airing 69 of the Panthers regular season games, as well as each game in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was previously announced that Florida will be featured in 15 nationally televised games, and now we know that Scripps will have the rest of the broadcasts covered.

Each game on Scripps will include the returning Panthers broadcast team of play-by-play voice Steve Goldsten, analyst Randy Moller, sideline reporter Katie Engelson, studio host Jessica Blaylock and studio analyst Ed Jovanovski.

There will be a 30-minute pregame show for every game broadcast and postgame coverage with player interviews as well.

Fans will also be able to enjoy the second season of “Primetime Panthers.”

New episodes of the behind-the-scenes access show will air every Wednesday, starting Oct. 1.

For more information on watching the Panthers on television in South Florida, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

All five of the Panthers remaining preseason games will also be broadcast on Scripps Sports, including Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Photo caption: Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Overview of fans in the stands during warm up between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)