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Police Report Provides Details Into Domestic Violence Arrest Of Florida Panthers Equipment Manager

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David Dwork
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Updated Jul 20, 2026, 21:33

Following a physical altercation triggered after a birthday celebration, three-time Stanley Cup champ Teddy Richards faces suspension and criminal charges after allegedly striking his wife and obstructing a call to 911.

Authorities have released new details into the arrest of Florida Panthers head equipment manager Teddy Richards.

Officers with the Coral Springs Police Department took Richards into custody just after midnight on Thursday at his home located within the city’s limits.

According to arrest report, Richards and his family had been at the home during the day celebrating a birthday.

After their guests left, authorities said Richards’ wife advised she confronted him “because she suspected he was flirting with a friend at the party,” and admitted to officers “she threw a little bit of water at Thaddeus which made him furious,” per the arrest form.

Richards then “reacted by pushing her against the wall before hitting her multiple times with both hands on her face and top of her head,” according to his arrest report.

Police said Richards then took his wife’s phone “when she threatened to call Coral Springs Police Department for assistance,” which caused her to use his phone to call 911.

Investigators said they “observed broken glass and signs of a struggle in both the living room and bathroom” and stated that the Richards’ children were home and asleep during the incident.

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An officer wrote in the arrest report that he “did not observe any injuries” to Richards’ wife while adding that she “does not wish to pursue charges or give a sworn statement.”

Richards is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic violence with battery and depriving the use of 911.

He was booked into the Broward Main Jail on Friday and was released over the weekend.

Following his arrest, the Panthers released a statement which read:

“The Florida Panthers organization has been made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Equipment Manager Teddy Richards. Effective immediately, he will be suspended from all team activities and facilities pending investigation.”

Richards has been with the Panthers organization since the 2016-17 season.

He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning once with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and then twice with Florida in 2024 and 2025. He has also served as equipment manager for USA Hockey at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, the 2026 Winter Olympics this February and the IIHF World Championships in May.

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Photo caption: Mugshot for Thaddeus Richards (Broward Sheriff's Office) / Nov 30, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Florida Panthers logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images) 

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