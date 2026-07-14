Longtime Brady Tkahcuk Teammate Opens Up About Former Captain's Trade To Florida

“It took everyone by surprise,” Pinto said during the interview. “He’s been such a big part of this organization, obviously the face of it, and he’s obviously one of my good buds too, so to see him go, it sucks. I think he just wanted to go down a different path, and I totally understand that. We have a bunch of guys here that have been here for a while, I think we’re all growing together. We just wish him all the best and I know we’ll see him down the road. He’s going to be in our division, so I’m sure we’re going to see him a lot.”