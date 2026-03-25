Sergei Bobrovsky Moves Into Seventh On All-Time Wins List, But He Can Climb Much Higher

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has reached another significant milestone.
Tuesday night, Bobrovsky and the Panthers defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in a shootout at Amerant Bank Arena.
The game was a bit dicey toward the end, when Florida surrendered a 4-1 third period lead by allowing the Kraken to score three goals in the span of 2:21, but Bob stood tall after that, stopping all three Seattle shootout attempts en route to picking up his 26th victory of the season.
While not particularly significant in terms of Florida’s current campaign, the victory did carry some weight in the grand scheme of things for Sergei.
That’s because it was the 455th win of Bobrovsky’s NHL career, moving him into sole possession of seventh place on the league’s all-time wins list.
He’d previously been in a tie with Curtis Joseph, and now Bob trails Henrik Lundqvist by just four wins for sixth-most in league history.
What’s interesting to note is that Bobrovsky reached his win total in fewer games played than every goaltender around him on that all-time list.
Tuesday’s game was Bob’s 802nd in the NHL. Joseph, now in eighth place, finished with 454 wins in 943 games played, and Lundqvist’s 459 wins came during his 887 NHL games.
The next goalies on either side of those three include the legendary Terry Sawchuk, who earned 445 wins (now ninth-most) in 971 games played, and former Panther Ed Belfour in fifth place with 484 wins in 963 games.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility to think if Bobrovsky can catch up to Belfour, who is 29 wins ahead, that Bob will do it in less than the additional 161 games played it took Eddie the Eagle.
Beyond Belfour is another former Florida netminder. Roberto Luongo has won the fourth-most games in league history, earning 489 victories (five more than Belfour and 34 more than Bob) in 1,044 games played.
We’ll see how many games Bobrovsky, who will be 38 years old on Opening Night next season, has left in the tank, but if he comes anywhere close to Luongo or Belfour’s totals, it’s more than likely that he will fly past both in the wins department.
For those who may be wondering, Bobrovsky has won exactly 200 of his 455 victories since joining the Panthers, Luongo picked up 230 of his 489 victories during his time in Florida and Belfour earned 27 of his 484 wins while wearing a Panthers sweater.
That was also Belfour’s final season in the NHL, and he was 41 years old at the time. Luongo, meanwhile, was 39 when he played his final game, also with the Panthers.
It will be interesting, and kind of neat, if Bobrovsky also finishes his career with Florida, and the trio end up 4-5-6 on the all-time wins list (Patrick Roy, who sits in third place with 551 wins, will be difficult, but not impossible, for Bob to catch).
Bob’s future with the Panthers remains to be seen, as the veteran is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Both sides reportedly want to see Bobrovsky sign an extension, so we’ll see how things play out in the coming weeks and months.
For now, take a moment to celebrate the latest incredible accomplishment for Bobrovsky as he continues to write his Hockey Hall of Fame resume.
And while you probably could’ve guessed this, all the aforementioned goaltenders ahead of Bob on the all-time wins list that he’s chasing down, - four wins behind Lundqvist, 29 wins behind Belfour, 34 wins behind Luongo, 96 wins behind Roy – they’re all in the Hall of Fame.
On that note, a congratulatory tip of the cap to Mr. Sergei Bobrovsky on his 455th NHL victory.
It’s going to be fun to see how the rest of his story plays out.
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Photo caption: Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts after being scored on by Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty (54) in the second period at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)