Several Florida Panthers Players Could Lead Team In Scoring This Season

During his first season with Florida, Tkachuk exploded for 42 goals and 104 points in 79 games. While he hasn’t matched that kind of production since, the gritty forward has still put up some big numbers as a Panther, with 88 points in 80 games the following year, 57 points in 52 games during 2024-25 and then another 34 points in the 31 games he played last season after returning from offseason surgery. Oh, and he also put up 104 points the year before he was traded to Florida, so we’ll see how a healthy Tkachuk can do when the season arrives next month and he’s surrounded by similarly talented linemates.