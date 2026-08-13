Should The Florida Panthers Have Any Concerns About Aleksander Barkov's Health Heading Into The 2026-27 Season?

Those short-term injuries have hampered Barkov's ability to post record-setting numbers for the Panthers, as he has eclipsed 90 points just once, recording 96 in 2018-19, and he posted 88 during the 2021-22 season when he played just 67 games. That season, Barkov was well on pace to challenge for 50 goals and reach the 100-point plateau while also finishing as a Selke Trophy finalist. Without missing time, Barkov could have very easily competed with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Hart Trophy.