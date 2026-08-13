Should The Florida Panthers Have Any Concerns About Aleksander Barkov's Health Heading Into The 2026-27 Season?

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov suffered a gruesome injury last season, missing the entire 2025-26 NHL season. Should there be any concerns about his health heading into the 2026-27 season?
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is far from an injury-prone player, although he has played all 82 games in an NHL season just once.
The fewest games he played in an NHL season prior to missing the entire 2025-26 campaign with an ACL and MCL injury was 54, which occurred during his rookie season.
In his career, Barkov has played 60-69 games six times and 70-79 games three times, although he did play 50 of 56 games in the shortened season.
Those short-term injuries have hampered Barkov's ability to post record-setting numbers for the Panthers, as he has eclipsed 90 points just once, recording 96 in 2018-19, and he posted 88 during the 2021-22 season when he played just 67 games. That season, Barkov was well on pace to challenge for 50 goals and reach the 100-point plateau while also finishing as a Selke Trophy finalist. Without missing time, Barkov could have very easily competed with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Hart Trophy.
But revisiting Barkov's past excellence isn't today's exercise; rather, it's what he can do after suffering arguably the toughest injury to recover from in professional sports.
An ACL and MCL injury can be catastrophic for athletes. Healthy, strong knees are vital to a player's speed, ability to change direction, and ability to separate themselves from their opponents. Barkov's game isn't necessarily built on speed, but he is far from slow and relies on his skating to cover ground.
Barkov and the Panthers took a very patient approach to his recovery and rehab. They never rushed him back, and even when he was healthy enough to skate in games, the Panthers elected to give him more time, since they were out of the playoff race.
That is most definitely a positive factor, as many players who have pushed themselves too hard too early have suffered consequences.
But the most positive factor of Barkov's recovery is that he looked excellent at the World Championships with Finland, winning gold. In 10 games, Barkov scored three goals and added 11 points, being named to the All-Star team in the process.
Although the production was wonderful to see, it's how the 30-year-old looked overall. His speed looked the same; he didn't hesitate to go into puck battles or engage physically. His knee didn't hamper what makes him so effective.
When watching what he did at the World Championships, Panthers fans and the organization should be thrilled. But an 84-game NHL schedule comes with far more challenges than a 10-game tournament. The ice is smaller; the games are faster and more physical. It's a different toll that Barkov is clearly accustomed to, but not after suffering this level of an injury.
Barkov has proven to be near superhuman at times, so he can very easily step back into NHL action as if he had never missed a second, but if there are some adjustments that Barkov must endure, that is to be expected.
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